Europe is going to hell because of EVs, figures show.

We live in turbulent times in Europe, as was evident once again last week. Although the undersigned did not contribute to Uncle Geert’s resounding victory, I know enough real people not to be surprised. The silent majority is completely fed up with the pure oikophobia of some parties. On the one hand, navel-gazing on social issues that have been well resolved in the Netherlands for a long time and, on the other hand, constantly sowing panic with fruitless climate measures that hit people hard in the areas of healthcare and social security, now has such a real impact on Jan Modaal’s quality of life that it is develops a huge aversion to it. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Anyway, at least we will soon be able to refuel cheaply again and drive 140.

But in the meantime, the crumbling of the superpower Europe continues. The European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) is sounding the alarm. Just a few years ago, Europe still earned an extremely large amount of money in the automotive sector. We were so good that exports far exceeded imports. But that balance could suddenly change next year, according to CLEPA.

Since 2018, the trade balance surplus for auto parts has eroded by sixty percent. While we earned 26 billion in the sector in 2018, this is only 10 billion this year. And the pain is far from over. Because Chinese imports are becoming increasingly popular, the balance could become negative next year.

This has everything to do with EVs and batteries. The Chinese have seen the switch to EVs as the ideal opportunity to get a foot in the door of the oh-so-conservative car industry. As is known, Xi Jinping’s regime is buying up mines everywhere and there are approximately 498 manufacturers of electric Chinese cars. But the South Koreans also love us. Samsung, Hyundai and LG are big in the field of batteries. The powerful German car industry, on the other hand, is increasingly losing market share worldwide.

So we can definitely turn on the Party Squad, because we are going to hell… completely to shit… Fortunately, we still have the superior agricultural sector in the Netherlands to provide some exports for our trade balance. Because if at some point you have to import everything, you go… all the way to the…

