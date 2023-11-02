Meta has a problem with advertising in Europe. The European Data Protection Regulator (EDPB) has taken the urgent decision to prohibit Meta from using ads based on user behavior. That is, personalized advertising. A decision that comes after the request of the Norwegian Data Protection Authority.

Two weeks to stop personalized advertising. The regulator has given Meta two weeks to finalize ads based on each user’s behavior. A way of advertising that is a main part of how it works on Instagram and Facebook.

Although the ban comes now, the decision has been months in the making. As explained by the EDPB, in December 2022 they approached Meta to explain that the processing of personal data for personalized advertising to each individual was not legal.

No changes during all this time… Anu Talus, Finnish president of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), explains that throughout this time Meta has not demonstrated compliance with the imposed order not to process advertising based on user behavior. Given the lack of movement on the part of Meta, the regulatory body has had to impose this ultimatum.

…until a few days ago. It is no coincidence that this block in time coincides with Meta’s decision to offer a paid version without ads for Facebook and Instagram, from 10 euros per month to 16 euros per month.

Just this week, Meta officially announced that in Europe it will allow you to pay to not have advertising and that those under 18 years of age will not be shown ads.

Meta trusts your payment plan. From the company that includes Facebook and Instagram they explain that the EDPB has not taken its latest decision into account. In a statement sent to Xataka they explain that “Meta has already announced that we will give people in the EU and European Economic Area the opportunity to give their consent and, in November, we will offer a subscription model to meet regulatory requirements. EDPB members have known about this plan for weeks and we were already fully committed to them to reach a satisfactory result for all parties. “This development unjustifiably ignores that careful and robust regulatory process.”

Imagen | Brett Jordan

In Xataka | Europe and the US sign an agreement to transfer data. They have fallen into the same mistakes again