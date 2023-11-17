Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa in the PRO/PRO-AM classes provided one of the most exciting races of the weekend in Vallelunga, a track that is hosting the last seasonal act of the Sant’Agata Bolognese single-brand championship.

Oliver Soderstroem (and consequently also teammate Largim Ali) found himself with an unexpected success thanks to an error by Alex Au, made a few minutes from the end after the Safety Car returned. The safety car had entered the track to allow the stewards to remove Robert Greenwood’s Huracan, which had remained stationary after a possible breakdown.

Au ran wide on the first lap, therefore just after the restart, and first slipped to seventh place, then was forced to retire. Oliver Soderstroem thus found the success in his hands and was good at taking advantage of the brawl behind him to pull away and take home an important victory for him and the Target Racing team.

Excellent according to Marzio Moretti. The Oregon team driver would have finished in fourth place, but the penalties inflicted on Mattia Michelotto and Brendon Leitch led him to finish behind the Swede. Leitch, however, found himself on the lowest step of the podium but, more importantly, he won the PRO title with 127 points against Michelotto’s 119.5.

The two faced each other in a very tough, but exhilarating duel in the final minutes of the match. The Italian driver of the VSR team managed to pass his rival from Leipert Motorsport on the last lap, but at the end of the race he slipped to 13th place in the general ranking due to the 10 second penalty collected during the race (including the contact with Amaury Bonduel before the entry of the Safety Car).

Michelotto, who was fighting with Leitch for the title, thus saw the opportunity to seize it disappear due to his desperate comeback, which had nevertheless led him to put the wheels ahead of his rival.

Bonduel was off the podium ahead of Artem Petrov. The VSR team driver completed the Top 10 ahead of Pedro Ebrahim and Beya Pujeu (Oregon Team) and Abbie Eaton and Daan Arrow (Bonaldi Motorsport).

Loris Spinelli and Andrzej Lewandowski achieved yet another success in PRO-AM, sealing the Pole’s title which he had already won at the end of Race 1 which took place yesterday. The crew made up of the Italian and the Pole preceded Benjamin and Robert van den Berg (HBR Motorsport) and Edoardo Liberati and Martin Ryba (Brutal Fish Racing Team) in their class.

Of note is the contact that led Rodrigo Testa to go out on the straight between turns 9 and 10. The Iron Lynx team driver was hit and ended up in the grass at high speed. His Huracan then returned to the track out of control, ending up spinning and stopping close to the racing line on the inside of turn 10. Testa was hit slightly by another car, but things went in the best way, with the Portuguese managed to resume the race without suffering further impacts.