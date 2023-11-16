Mattia Michelotto/Gilles Stadsbader triumphed in Race 1 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, which has reached the last round of the season in Vallelunga, where the World Finals will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The VSR pair dominated from the first to the last lap in the 50′ contest, interrupted only on lap 3 due to the entry of the Safety Car, caused by Stéphane Tribaudini (CMR) going off the track at the ‘Campagnano’ curve, taking the absolute success and in the PRO Class.

Only at the end did Stadsbader have to defend himself from an attacking Brendon Leitch (Leipert Motorsport), who with a couple of laps to go tried to overtake the Belgian at the ‘Hairpin’, but hit him on the left rear and therefore giving him back the position on the straight . In this way the VSR boys move to the top of the standings.

The spotlight of the day, however, is all on Andrzej Lewandowski, who in the PRO/AM Class closes the title debate by becoming Champion with one race to spare aboard the Huracan #16 shared with the usually irrepressible Loris Spinelli, author of another sensational comeback going on to comfortably win the category, finishing ninth overall.

In reality, the Pole already had the championship in his pocket before handing over the wheel to his Abruzzo teammate, given that around halfway through the race his direct rival, Alex Au (Target Racing), had to raise the white flag due to the puncture suffered in the rear left.

Returning to the overall ranking, where the top 8 are all PROs, the third step of the podium goes to Testa/De Wilde (Iron Lynx), who controlled the situation without too many worries by preceding Amaury Bonduel, while Moretti/Balthasar (Oregon Team) concludes in Top5.

Great comeback for Scionti/Segù with the Lamborghini Roma/DL Racing car, sixth ahead of Pujei Beya/Ebrahim (Oregon Team) and Eaton/Arrow (Rebelleo/Bonaldi).

Tenth place overall goes to Soderstrom/Ali, who were also very good at climbing back up from the 19th place they were in at the start.

Coming instead to the PRO/AM, Zonzini/Colombini (Iron Lynx) lose ground during the race, thirteenth overall after being fifth, but still in second place in the category ahead of Formanek/Basz (Micanek Motorsport), who complete the podium.

Fourth Abkhazava/Orudzhev (ART Line) with Jim Pla (Villorba Corse) behind.

LAMBORGHINI ST EUROPE – Vallelunga: Station 1 PRO-PRO/AM