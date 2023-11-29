loading…

Russia threatens Poland if it sends its troops to the Finnish border. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Any decision by Finland to allow the “concentration” of troops on its border with Russia will be viewed by Moscow as a threat. The Kremlin confirmed this on Wednesday, after Poland offered to send military advisers there. helping Helsinki police the borders.

The head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said in a post on social media hybrid attack on the Finnish border”.

“A team of military advisors will provide on-the-ground knowledge regarding border security, as well as operational matters,” he said.

Finland said on Wednesday it was unaware of Poland’s offer. It has closed its entire 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia for two weeks in an effort to stop a huge flow of asylum seekers that Helsinki says is a “hybrid attack” orchestrated by Moscow, a charge the Kremlin denies.

Asked about Poland’s offer to Finland during a call with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is a completely excessive measure to guarantee border security because there is no threat there.”

“The Finnish side must be clearly aware that this will pose a threat to us – an increased concentration of military units on our borders.”

Peskov said any planned deployment was unwarranted and unjustified.

The Finnish Border Guard and Interior Ministry said they were not aware of any plans to bring Polish military advisers to Finland’s eastern border.

Finland’s foreign and defense ministries and its defense forces did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw last week but they did not discuss military cooperation on Finland’s border with Russia, Niinisto’s office said in a statement to Reuters.

Finland angered Russia earlier this year when it joined NATO, ending decades of military non-alignment caused by the war in Ukraine.

(ahm)