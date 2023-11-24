«Those increasingly tired of Putin’s war in Ukraine could “wake up” in a less free world»: the warning of Andrij Yermak, head of President Volodymir Zelensky’s secretariat, betrays the Kiev leadership’s growing fear of a cooling of support for the ‘West.

Despite repeated assurances of support “as long as necessary” and the prospects of joining the EU and NATO, the United States is sacrificing further aid to internal disputes, at least until January, and the European Union is not keeping up with its commitments taken in supplying ammunition and equipment.

If nail drives out nail, war drives out war. The conflict unleashed by the Russian invasion, now over 21 months ago, has now become “the other war” for the chancelleries and the media, “distracted” (but also “attracted”) by what atrocious is happening in the Middle East . Two scenarios in which all the instruments of international governance demonstrate similar impotence.

The silenced massacre

Thus, Europe, gregarious and indolent, hides, behind the thirty-year inability to trigger a peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, the lack of diplomatic initiative on the Ukrainian front: it is unable to decide nor to move united towards a negotiated solution (whatever it is) of the conflict, of which, moreover, he never took the initiative, leaving it in turn to Turkey, China, the Pope. And, inevitably, time crumbles the determination to wage an all-out war with Russia: Moscow, perhaps, is feeling the strain; but democracies sensitive to public opinion feel it more.

The “tiredness” perceived by Yermak in an interview with Politico and “confessed” by Giorgia Meloni in the phone call with the Russian comedians is not measured only by the disappearance of Ukraine from the front pages of our newspapers. Promised but delayed European arms shipments are another clue; and the impact of the US election campaign on aid to Kiev is a further symptom. All this, despite the fact that every day in Ukraine the lethal – and essentially useless – script repeats itself: Russian bombings, Ukrainian drones, fighting on the front, civilian victims.

President Zelensky and his ministers are multiplying interventions and missions abroad to rekindle support from the West. Russian President Vladimir Putin exhibits confidence and self-assurance: he visits countries of the former Soviet Union, goes to the headquarters of the Russian forces in Rostov-on-Don, prepares the announcement of his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, while Kiev has postponed the elections he. An understandable decision, but one that revives Western distrust towards Ukrainian democracy: Jean-Claude Juncker, former president of the European Commission, speaks of a “totally corrupt” country.

Winter is coming…

In fact, the winter of 2023 falls on a front line almost unchanged compared to the previous one, because the Ukrainian spring counteroffensive did not produce substantial results. In the last month, Kiev has tried to relaunch its action and struck in the Black Sea, obtaining, however, overall modest results: in the invaded country, the hope of a victory on the ground is crumbling.

Europe is preparing for a winter between two wars, with the fear of an energy crisis even more serious and deeper – in economic effects – than that of last year. If it comforts us to think so, the contradictions are not just European (this, however, is an aggravating factor, not a mitigating factor): an investigation by the Washington Post ascertains that Russian oil, hit by Western sanctions, even ends up in the Pentagon tanks , via a refinery in Greece: yet more proof of the porosity of the sanctions, the ease in applying them and their relative effectiveness.

Dark pages of disinformation then emerge with greater clarity from the war archives. It is established that the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022, initially attributed almost automatically to Russia, was organized by a colonel of the Ukrainian special forces, Roman Chervinsky. The sabotage, presented as a Russian attack on potentially essential European energy infrastructure, was an operation by Kiev to further discredit Moscow.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reports EU delays in the delivery of one million artillery shells, promised but never received. According to Politico, only 300,000 munitions have been delivered: a stalemate due to a lack of military industrial capacity. That is, the 27 do not have a war production apparatus capable of meeting Kiev’s needs and a positional war that requires 30 thousand cannon shells fired every day by both sides.

On Tuesday 14 November, after an EU Defense Council, it was announced that France and Germany will deliver 120,000 shells by 2024. NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg admits that “the situation on the battlefield is difficult” and slightly renews ‘ is the ritual appeal to the allies to “increase support for Kiev, because we cannot allow Putin to win”.

…and also the elections

Like the USA, Russia and Ukraine, the EU also has electoral dynamics, intertwined with personal ambitions: towards the European vote in June 2024, and the renewal of the leaders of the EU and NATO institutions, it ran for the positions of secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance and President of the European Commission. For the first, which Stoltenberg, already “in extension”, should leave, the outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte steps forward. For the second, Ursula von der Leyen seeks reconfirmation, espousing the Atlanticist line on Ukraine and the American line in the Middle East, but she has a rival in her own political family, the Popolari, in Roberta Metsola, current president of the European Parliament.

The dossier of Ukraine’s accession to the EU thus becomes a terrain for personality clashes. Ursula von der Leyen’s zeal in carrying it forward is not shared by many of the 27, beyond generic assertions of common belonging. And a mission to Kiev by the president of the Commission, just before the start of formal negotiations is decided, arouses criticism from the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, a liberal who does not have a good relationship with von der Leyen, and from Josep Borrell , head of European diplomacy, Catalan socialist.

The new world disorder

Of course, the international context does not encourage EU action. Speaking at an assembly of the European Movement, Piero Fassino, former Foreign Minister, denounces “world anarchy”: the UN, the OSCE – of which the crisis in the Caucasus between Armenia and Azerbaijan confirms “brain death” – , the G7, the G20, all the bodies of international governance are weak and contested and are not adequately representative; China and Russia, but also India, Brazil and South Africa are proposing, perhaps confusingly, a new world order.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wallows in “anarchy”, a comedy to all parties: leader of NATO and – very lukewarm – candidate for the EU; mediator between Russia and Ukraine, buying Russian weapons and Ukrainian grain; “guardian” on behalf of the 27 Syrian exiles; supporter of the Palestinians, against the grain of the West, but within the Muslim essence of his country.

Against this background, it is objectively difficult to take the initiative to try to resolve very complicated conflicts. In Ukraine, the annexation of the occupied territories by Russia has created a de facto situation: if we admit that the solution passes through a territorial compromise, 21 months of declarations on the territorial integrity of the invaded country are contradicted.

In the Middle East, however, there is a furrow of resentment, hatred, lack of communication; for the two-state solution, there are no reliable interlocutors (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t believe in it and the PNA is very weak); the EU must recover, in Israel’s eyes, a third party role, because it is perceived as pro-Palestinian.

The script doesn’t change

But the complexity of the dossiers must not become the screen behind which to hide cowardly attitudes and lack of unity, the marginality of the EU compared to the United States, the gregarious vocation compared to the USA.

The pandemic had deluded us about the power of the EU. After a phase of uncertainties and oscillations, the Union had responded in a way that was substantially in line with the indications of science and had also had the courage to share a portion of debt – it was the first time -, to allow the economy to get back on track after the abrupt stop, especially in the most fragile countries – including Italy -.

Then came the war in Ukraine. And the Union has found nothing better than to align itself with the position of the United States and, therefore, of the Atlantic Alliance. For goodness sake, it’s right to be on the side of the invaded against the invaders. But, in 21 months of war on their borders, the 27 could also find the autonomy for a peace initiative, instead of observing, from time to time, the attempts of Turkey or China or Pope Francis, in role of spare tire for all the men of good will but spineless who await the manna of Providence.

Now, the scene repeats itself. In the war between Israel and Hamas, Europe does not touch the ball; and he doesn’t even try. Apart from humanitarian, declaratory, symbolic acts, nothing, nada, rien, nichts, nothing, to put it in just some of the EU languages: nisba. The conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas confirm, if ever there was a need, that the political European Union does not exist: it is useless to invoke it, as long as the 27 have to make international choices unanimously and not by majority.