The Friday of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in Vallelunga, which started with a 40 minute delay due to fog on the track, saw Alban Varutti and Julien Piguet dominate Race 2 of the Europe division dedicated to the AM and Lamborghini Cup (LC) classes.

The Autovitesse team car, which started from pole position, maintains the lead of the race, with Varutti already gaining an advantage of over 7 seconds on the fifth lap.

On lap seven, Marc Rostan spins due to contact with Grzegor Moczulski, but manages to restart, losing ground. With 21 minutes to go, when the Iron Lynx returns to the pits, the mechanics try to fix the damaged car, but are forced to retire. The Pole, believed to be the cause of the accident, was penalized 10 seconds.

In the second half of the race, a battle for third place broke out, with Rindone getting the better of Pierre Feligioni. 5 minutes from the end of the race, the Italian from the VSR team tries to overtake Randazzo, second, but the two touch and Rindone spins.

However, the Leipert Motorsport driver managed to finish the race on the lowest step of the podium, a position which earned him the AM category championship. Roee Meyuhas also closed the race in the Top 5. Ibrahim Badawy was very unlucky as he broke the alternator and stopped on the track on the last lap.

As for the Lamborghini Cup, Luciano and Donovan Privitelio became champions, getting the better of Jurgen Krebs, who finished the race in 13th position and was caught on the last lap, which was fatal for his ambitions for the title.