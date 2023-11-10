There were 329 votes in favor, 230 votes against and 41 abstentions. This is the result with which the European Parliament has approved the proposal made by the chamber’s Environment Committee. And with her, Euro 7 approval arrivesthe emissions regulations that vehicles must comply with during future approvals.

Does this mean that Euro 7 is approved? Not quite. With the approval of the European Parliament and the approval of the Council for its own regulation relating to Euro 7, now the representatives of both have to reach an agreement during the last negotiations to carry out a text that is ratified by both. cameras. At that time, Euro 7 will be approved.

Euro 7, where we are

Although there is still one last procedure before Euro 7 is approved, the master lines of the new emissions regulations is already written in black on white. Although the intentions were much more ambitious, in the end the manufacturers observe with obvious relief how the requirements are much more lax.

In summary, first of all, the European Parliament has approved that the examinations in the emissions regulations remain exactly the same as until now, ensuring that this will result in essential savings for the industry in the face of the future total transition to the neutral vehicle in carbon emissions.

In addition, NOx emissions requirements have been relaxed much more than expected. In gasoline vehicles, the 60 grams/kilometer of NOx that is already required at this time will be maintained, while diesel will see this maximum volume of emissions reduced from the current 80 grams to 60 grams/kilometer, equal to gasoline.

The exams will also take into account the volume of polluting emissions caused by the wear of tires and brakes, which also represents a challenge for electric cars, whose greater mass causes greater pollution in this specific aspect.

Regarding this latest technology, the European Parliament advocates forcing manufacturers to ensure that their batteries maintain the 75% of capacity available after a decade from its sale. In the case of vans, this figure will be 70%.

And, while passenger cars are exposed to very few changes in their requirements, commercial vehicles will have more problems during future homologations. The European Parliament’s proposal calls for a 60% reduction in emissions compared to current limits.

Where we are, what we expect and what lies ahead

Taking all this into account, where are we in this whole process? What steps remain to be taken and what do we expect for the coming months or years?

For now, as we said, this approval by the European Parliament means that the Council and Parliament will have to reach an agreement to carry out a final text that must be ratified by both chambers. The intention is that, before the end of the year, this agreement will be reached and approved before 2024.

With the turn of the year, the presidency of the European Union also changes, from Spain to Belgium. The latest acceleration that the approval of Euro 7 is experiencing also has a lot to do with this, since Spain, which was one of the countries that championed tougher demands for manufacturers, has given in and has also joined this new, more lax regulation. with the intention that it end up being approved before the end of his current presidency.

Regarding its application, the initial idea was that manufacturers would have to adapt to the new requirements starting in July 2025. This also seems to change. During the negotiations there was already talk of delaying this obligation until 2027 but the European Parliament proposes a three-year grace period for passenger cars and between four and five years for commercial vehicles.

All this will allow vehicles with combustion engines to slightly delay their electrification. At the moment, the most affected are the diesel engines, which will have to continue working to reduce (by 25%) their Achilles heel: NOx emissions. However, pure gasoline cars may extend their life a little longer.

Despite this, we must not forget that these Euro 7 obligations will be a small bridge before the true reduction in polluting emissions from vehicles, which will arrive in 2030. A little over a year ago, the European Union approved the reduction of 55% the volume of emissions in 2030 and the prohibition of selling vehicles that were not “carbon neutral” from 2035. Requirements that will force the industry to significantly electrify its offer.

What does it mean for the manufacturers and for the consumer? At the moment, European policy decisions are clearly favorable to the automobile industry. This has great strength in countries with a lot of weight in European policies, such as Germany or France, but it is also key in Italy or Spain.

Their pressures have always been aimed at reducing the demands that were being made from Europe. According to ACEA, the European automobile manufacturers’ association, these new procedures would make vehicles more expensive for the final consumer by about 2,000 euros and, however, only a handful of cars would comply with short-range emissions regulations if we take into account the horizons from 2030 and 2035. The environmental impact, according to them, would be minimal.

In addition, some of them have also pushed to skip Euro 7. They claim that the investment in the new mechanics is not worth it and they take away resources to face a Chinese electric car industry that is putting them on the ropes. His approach is skip this intermediate step to go, directly, to the completely electric vehicle.

For their part, environmental groups have been very opposed to the European Parliament’s decision. From Transport & Environment they point out that “if measures are not taken to reverse this situation, before 2035, 100 million highly polluting cars will be sold and will circulate on European roads during the coming decades”, while they emphasize that the most demanding proposals in emissions matters “would save thousands of lives”, which is not going to be possible in the terms in which Euro 7 is finally expected to be approved.

