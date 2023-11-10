The actress responds delightedly to the possibility of becoming the princess of Hyrule.

Hunter Schafer would love to play Princess Zelda

To everyone’s surprise, Nintendo confirmed to be working on a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie with Sony. In this way, unlike the adaptation of Super Mario Bros, the film will not be animated, but will feature actors playing the characters in the flesh and not just by voice, which means that now they could be looking for candidates to play Link and Zelda.

Hunter Schafer, one of the protagonists of Euphoria, is willing to play Zelda in the film. While there are already fans of the saga who debate whether Tom Holland would be a good candidate to play Link, the first rumors indicate that the studio would be looking for someone much younger for the role. As for Zelda, no details have been revealed.

The actress from the HBO series has always been debated as a faithful representation of Zelda due to her great resemblance, with herself being the first to be interested. Once again, at the presentation of the film The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Hunter Schafer responded enthusiastically faced with this possibility as a player of The Legend of Zelda.

“That would be great,” Schafer responded to the possibility of playing Zelda in the live-action film, as stated. “Personally, I love the game. I played it when I was a kid and I still play it now.. Who knows! That would be great”.

First details of the Zelda movie

At the moment, it is known that Avi Aradresponsible for the Spider-Man films, will be a producer of the film along with Shigeru Miyamoto by the way Wes Ball will direct the film, being the director of the Maze Runner trilogy and the upcoming Planet of the Apes film. All this will also have Shigeru Miyamoto at 70 years old as producer and supervisor of the project, it is currently a mystery who will play Zelda and Link.

