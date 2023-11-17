loading…

The European Union told Israel that acts of violence cannot justify more violence. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – The head of foreign affairs European Union (EU) Josep Borrell urges citizens Israel not to burn with anger over the deadly attack Hamas on October 7. The EU argues that acts of violence cannot trigger other violence.

Speaking on his first visit to Israel since the war between Israel and Palestinian militants broke out last month, Borrell voiced his solidarity with the Jewish state, but called on Israeli forces to exercise restraint in their operations to wipe out Hamas in Gaza.

“I understand your anger, but let me ask you not to be consumed by anger,” he said.

“There is only one responsible for this atrocity, for the October 7 massacre, for the world that followed and for the suffering of the people in Gaza – that is Hamas, sponsored by Iran,” Cohen said.

More than 11,500 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli air and ground operations in Gaza, in addition to thousands more injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israeli officials said about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage during the Hamas attacks, including a number of foreign nationals.

Borrell also promised to discuss the suffering of the Palestinian people in an upcoming meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as part of a four-day trip to Middle Eastern countries that ends next Monday. Doha maintains close ties with Hamas’s political leadership, and has sought to secure the release of hostages held by the armed group.

(ian)