With the ever-increasing number of electric vehicles, both cars and motorcycles, circulating on our continent, the European Union has chosen to establish some rules that would solve the main problem of electric motors: autonomy. To encourage and encourage the use of electric motorbikes and cars not only in metropolises but also for long journeys, a rule has been established which provides for the presence of a 400 kW and at least one 150 kW rapid charging system, every 60 km along all highways.

The objectives of this law are to reduce autonomy anxiety, simplify top-up payments without necessarily requiring an app or a fixed subscription and make sure that i prices and availability are clearly communicated to avoid surprises.

The date by which these commitments must have been respected is all in all close, in fact we are talking about December 2025. For the years to come, however, a minimum total power of 600 kW is foreseen by 31 December 2027, as well as a 150 kW battery charger in operation without flow reduction. In fact, currently some charging stations are elabeled with a rated power of 150 kW, when in reality, being equipped with two charging cables, if two customers use the same column to charge their vehicles simultaneously, the power in kW delivered will be halved.