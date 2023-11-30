Etty lived with her family in Deventer for many years in her youth. During her studies she moves to Amsterdam, where she also lives during the beginning of the war. In March 1941, she began writing a diary as a form of therapy, in which she described her feelings, everyday experiences and thoughts. Later, the war and the persecution of the Jews play an increasingly important role. In September 1943, she and her family were deported to Auschwitz, where she died on November 30 that year at the age of 29. Her diaries were published in the early 1980s after previous failed attempts. The diary turned out to be a success and has been translated into many languages.