ETRIKO electric mobility, the Italian brand that is conquering the two-wheel mobility market is present at Eicma 2023. Here’s where to find the stand

November 10, 2023

Born under the wing of Skg Italia Spa, a company with over 40 years of experience in the automotive components sector, ETRIKO has managed to successfully create its own business by developing a line of electric scooters.

The current range includes the L1 and L3 modelsequivalent to 50cc and 125cc scooters, characterized by a classic and unique design in the panorama of new generation electric scooters.

The new models



At Eicma, ETRIKO presented two new eye-catching scooter models, along with a refined range of new colors for 2024. The vintage pastel colors that will enrich the Riviera line include the White, Yellow, Red, Tiffany Blue, Mint Green and Beige. The Bellagio model will be available in English Green, Grey, Metallic Black and Metal flake White.

Among the new features, the L1 models will have an update that will include an innovative electronic throttle with a vintage design, rather than the traditional wire throttle. The Rapido model, belonging to the L3 category, stands out as one of the fastest in its category, with a maximum speed of 110 km/h, and will be available in matt black, gray and white.

Where to find ETRIKO scooters at Eicma



ETRIKO scooters are designed for those who want to stand out, for refined, elegant people and lovers of beauty. During EICMA, ETRIKO will be happy to present these great innovations which will enrich its range.

You will be able to see the ETRIKO range first-hand in pavilion 11, stand G39, or find out all the info on the site www.etriko.it.