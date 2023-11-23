weather changes It has become the primary concern of most world leaders and residents because of its impact on life.

As part of its attempts to reduce climate factors and global warming, the Ethiopian government has made every effort to expand forests, as well as enact legislation preventing the cutting of trees.

Tesfaye Qasha, an official in the forestry sector in Ethiopia, said during his speech to Sky News Arabia: “Forests help mitigate environmental degradation in Ethiopia and reduce carbon emissions, as 60% of the reduction in carbon emissions comes from the forestry sector in Ethiopia, and that is why we started reducing tree cutting. We are cultivating it, and we are currently working to cover two million hectares.”

The use of trees as fuel represents one of the challenges before the government and those concerned with the environment. Here, Ethiopian agricultural expert Omar Taha says: “Ethiopia was covered by 40% of forests, but the unjust cutting of trees caused damage to the environment… The government is trying to restore the forest to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, as well as “To preserve the green wealth, there is ample rainfall here, but drought is still hitting different areas of the country.”

Drought remains one of the reasons for the decline in forest-covered areas, and at the same time it encourages residents to cut down trees and make charcoal, which constitutes a source of livelihood for a number of villagers.

In this context, the efforts of the Ethiopian authorities to limit deforestation and prevent the unjust cutting of trees intervene, but observers say that these goals are accompanied by an obsession with securing sustainable sources of income for the residents adjacent to the forest.

“Green Footprint” in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has begun planting more than 30 billion seedlings since 2019, as part of its efforts to contribute to reducing climate change and the risks of drought and global warming.

The project is supposed to be completed by 2025, and is expected to provide many job opportunities that will reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Adverse Sergo, director of the Green Legacy Project in Ethiopia, says on this subject: “By planting billions of seedlings, we seek to preserve the soil in our country and the Horn of Africa region to preserve our forest heritage and increase the current natural forests. With the Green Legacy Initiative, we are restoring the deteriorating ecosystem by preserving Biodiversity, and therefore the Green Legacy Initiative also aims to contribute to mitigating and adapting to climate change after drought has become a very serious challenge in the Horn of Africa and also globally.”

The project, through which the Ethiopian government intends to reach 50 billion seedlings by 2025, has provided job opportunities for more than 800,000 people, making interest in the project a priority for the state and the population’s concerns.

Samira Iyallo, one of the participants in tree planting, adds: “The Green Footprint Project is a vital project. During this phase, we plant more than 50 million seedlings, not only for the purpose of improving the environment, but also to obtain vegetables and fruits in different seasons, and thus it is considered a This activity is very important to us because of the many benefits it brings to us, in addition to being a national project.”

The project also finds great support in the country’s various regions, with environmental organizations praising this step, through which Ethiopia is trying to limit climate change and provide a suitable environment for millions of residents.

Within a few years, the green footprint in Ethiopia and the entire neighboring region will bring about a major shift in improving the climate after Ethiopia planted more than 30 billion seedlings as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and global warming facing the world in many regions.