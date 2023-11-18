It’s 1999, you walk into the movie theater to see the return of Star Wars to the big screen and you discover for a moment that ET is in the middle of the Galactic Senate. The Phantom Menace presented a very different galaxy than the original trilogy, but no one could have expected the appearance of the curious alien created by Steven Spielberg.

However, how was such a crossover possible? It all began with the premiere of ET, the extraterrestrial in 1982, because in that film we were able to see a nice joke referring to Star Wars. A boy is dressed as Yoda for Halloween and the space being tries to approach him while saying “home.” With this detail in mind, George Lucas made a promise to Spielberg.





And in the next film he directed for the famous galactic saga, he would include a cameo from ET himself, so that is the reason why creatures like him appear deliberating with the rest of the planets’ senators. In fact, he was assigned the name Asogianos to the race and the representative of his native home, Brodo Asogi, was given the name Senator Grebleips.

If we change the position of the letters, we will actually see that it is another easter egg towards Spielberg. The truth is The appearances of the Asogians in the Legends plot have been rather scarce, but one of the most interesting is that they tried to promote an expedition outside the galaxy before the Clone Wars broke out. Perhaps one of those explorers was the one who got lost on Earth.

