According to the experts consulted by MFF, Estée Lauder could be the subject of considerable interest in the current context, considering the recent decline in the stock market. However, controlling shareholders may opt for a raise rather than a sale. The financial community is divided between those who support a makeover and those who see the company as a potential target for a hostile takeover. The reasons for this scenario include missed forecasts almost every quarter, the decrease in revenues, profit warnings and growth targets revised downwards. The collapse of stocks in New York, with a decrease of up to 50% in just one year, appears to coincide with the Tom Ford acquisition, announced just over a year ago. This $2.8 billion deal marked a turning point for the beauty giant, leading it to face headwinds such as the economic slowdown and excess inventories.



After a 2023 that closed with revenues of 15.9 billion dollars, down 10%, the first quarter of 2024 recorded revenues down 10% to 3.52 billion dollars. President and CEO Fabrizio Freda recently declared a reduction in the forecast for 2024, attributing it to external factors such as slowing growth of prestige beauty in Asian travel retail and mainland China, as well as business disruption risks in Israel and other parts of the Middle East. Bloomberg analysts share fears about the Asian region, predicting a decrease in Chinese spending and doubting the company’s ability to move excess inventories elsewhere. As Estée Lauder weakens, competitors like L’Oreal and Coty gain market share, making the company potentially vulnerable.

There is speculation about possible future scenarios, including a takeover by LVMH or an activist fund taking a stake and putting pressure on the controlling family for a change that would boost the value of the shares. THowever, the family still holds a significant ownership stake, including supervisory shares, granting control of 80% of the voting rights. Luca Solca, Senior Research Analyst at Bernstein, believes that, despite the recent decline in the stock market, Estée Lauder remains a very interesting company, especially considering the growing interest of luxury companies in the beauty and cosmetics sector. However, it remains to be seen whether the controlling shareholders will opt for a relaunch rather than a sale. Another analyst, who preferred to remain anonymous, suggests that the significant drop in market value could make the company vulnerable to a hostile takeover, with some family members appearing to have more confidence in CEO Freda than others, according to unconfirmed reports.

