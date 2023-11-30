Well, ladies and gentlemen, the Essen Motor Show 2023 will soon open its doors.

Essen Motor Show 2023

The IAA 2023 was a fun event this year, but the real horsepower enthusiasts did not get their money’s worth. Fortunately, there is another German fair with cars: the Essen Motorshow.

This event is all about horsepower, Newton meters, tuning, youngtimers, accessories and everything that has to do with cars.

Essen Motor Show 2023 opening hours:

30 november

09:00 – 18:00 | Perstrade

1 t/m 2 december

09:00 – 18:00

3 t/m 8 december

10:00 – 18:00

9 t/m 10 december:

09:00 – 1:00

Address Essen Motor Show 2023:

Fairground 1

45131

Essen

Unlike the IAA, everything is very clear. Everything is in one location. There are 10 different parking spaces, but just drive towards Essen and you will automatically be sent in the right direction. If it is busy (especially on weekends) you may have to park a little further away, but then there is a shuttle back and forth. That is really well organised.

If you come from the north, take the A31 as quickly as possible and go down towards Oberhausen. If you come from the center of the country, you can take the A3 at Elten/Beek.

If you come from a slightly more southerly direction, take the A52 and say hello to the guys from AutoTopNL who drive by at 350 km/h in a souped-up Seat Leon.

Another tip: take some cash with you. You cannot pay by card everywhere at the food and beverage outlets.

Public transport

You may go by public transport. But then there is little chance that you will go to a car event. If you are a car enthusiast and temporarily cannot drive, walk to the Bus Station in Uden and take the 305 to the NS Station in Oss. On track 1 you take the Sprinter to Tilburg. There you change to track three and take the Intercity to Eindhoven. In Eindhoven you walk to platform 3 and board the Intercity to Venlo. There you change to the DPN towards Viersen, and then take the Regionalbahn towards Essen.

What to see at the Essen Motor Show 2023:

A whole lot! Of course the well-known tuners and parts suppliers are there and of course they have brought along some beautiful creations. Pictures are nice, but you often have to see these types of cars in real life. Special: Tesla is there with a complete stand!

Of course, big names such as MTM, AC Schnitzer, MTM, KW, BBS, Brabus and Koni are also there. Mercedes-Benz Fan Experience is present and there are a few halls with only the coolest modified cars in Germany. Do you really want to see original cars? Then the car boulevard in Utrecht is a good tip.

What does it cost then?

For just 20 euros you can stroll around all day. There are daycare centers that are more expensive. If you come AFTER 2:00 PM, you only pay 14 euros. Children under 8 years old can enter for free. Pets are not allowed, so we leave our editorial dog at home.

Children aged 8-16 years old, students and disabled people pay 16 euros (and 14 euros after 2 p.m.).

Do I have to go?

Yes of course! it’s fine to walk and do in a day. In addition, you always have the drive back and forth, without having to drive all day, unless you live where @machielvdd lives. That’s why @Loek and the undersigned are going there.

Even if it is just to be able to breathe freely behind the steering wheel for half an hour.

Need more information: check the Essen Motor Show website here!

