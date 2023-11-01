Traveling with our laptop has become common as remote work has spread. And, increasingly, we are looking for all kinds of options that allow us to continue working from anywhere in the world without the stability of our connection being compromised. Although the solution of sharing the internet with our mobile phone is a good resource that can get us out of more than one trouble, the reality is that the drain it makes on our mobile phone’s battery, with the damage that this can cause us in the long run, term in terms of battery degradation, require the search for new alternatives.

It is at this point when the possibility arises of assessing the compatibility of our laptop with an eSIM. As we have seen on other occasions, virtual cards are compatible with both our smartphone and our tablet. But what happens if we want to install it on our computer? They are compatible?

Is my computer compatible with an eSIM?

Indeed, an eSIM is compatible with our laptop. As long as it has the necessary technical characteristics for this. In most cases, the computers that usually include this type of technology are those that are developed to provide extra mobility to the user and it is understood that one of the uses may be precisely to connect to the Internet when we are not at home. usual address or in our office.

For example, some of the computers that are compatible are the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 in various versions, the Lenovo Yoga or the Microsoft Surface. In addition, also tablets that can be converted into a computer, such as an iPad Pro or the Dell Latitude 2-in-1.

In order to know if our model in question is compatible with eSIM, in addition to going to its specifications book, we can also access the laptop’s configuration menu, look for the networks and internet option and check that there is an option with the terms ” Cellular”, “LTE” or similar. If either of the two concepts appears, the next step is to check if it accepts physical SIMs or also virtual SIMs.

Install an eSIM on a laptop

Depending on the manufacturer of our computer, it is possible that the configuration menu until an eSIM can be installed may vary. However, in most cases the route we have to follow is very similar. We must go to the Settings menu and then look for the Mobile Networks option and select “Manage eSIM profiles” and “Add new profile”.

At this point we must add the profile of the company we have chosen, which will be found in the company’s application or on the website. There we can find a QR code, if we can scan it, or the manual code that we must enter to be able to start using the profile in question. From that moment, we can select the company’s data connection and begin browsing normally.

Although, yes, we must keep in mind that if we do not have an unlimited data plan, the amount of data is probably much greater than what we are used to on our smartphone, given that the web pages are not as updated as on our phone mobile.