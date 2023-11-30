Multiversity among the top companies for ESG

Multiversity, the first group in Italy in the Education sector, positions itself ranked 88th, out of over 15,700 companies assessed globally from Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading company in ESG and Corporate Governance research, analysis and evaluation, obtaining an ESG Risk Rating of 7.8(1), an excellent score considering a scale from 1 to 100, where 100 indicates the maximum risk.

The ESG assessment process is part of a broader Multiversity strategy, launched in 2022, which includes the monitoring and acceleration of the Group’s energy transition and has among its main objectives that of bridging the educational gap of the population in Italy with its own digital, accessible and inclusive educational model. “Education cannot be left out of this process, which offers universities an extraordinary opportunity to be a space of inclusion and social lift for the whole community. Digital universities constitute the backbone of the advanced knowledge system and represent the solution to the structural delay of our country in the field of training”, stated Luciano Violante, President of Multiversity.

The Group’s strong commitment to sustainability is also confirmed in the field of research. Of the 31 PRIN projects – Projects of Significant National Interest – won this year by the Mercatorum, Pegaso and San Raffaele Roma Digital Universities, 23 concern ESG issues. “Our training model allows us to seize many opportunities in the ESG field and the excellent rating obtained, together with investments in innovation in research, testify to Multiversity’s constant and tangible commitment in the field of sustainability and quality,” he added Fabio Vaccarono, CEO of the Group. “We believe that education should not only prepare students for their professional future, but also raise their awareness about protecting our planet and on the promotion and protection of more inclusive communities”.

“The sustainability today represents not only an essential prerequisite for the definition of the development of each business and the creation of value, but also a civic responsibility of companies that goes beyond the boundaries of customers, involving the entire community in the definition of their strategies”, concludes Giovanni Marino, Chief Financial Officer of the Group .

