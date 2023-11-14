I am 54 Italian municipalities are significantly affected by coastal erosion in their area of ​​jurisdiction: the coastline is here set back along more than 50% of the relevant stretch. Among these, 22 municipalities present erosion for 50-60% of the coastline, 16 for 60-70% and 15 for 70-90%. The municipality that today suffers most from coastal erosion is Rotondella in Basilicatain the province of Matera.

The analysis of the entire Italian coast has also led to highlighting the fact that they exist 16 municipalities in which the stretch of coast advances rather than retreats for more than 80% of the relevant stretch. These municipalities are Altidona, Camaiore, Campofilone, Camporosso, Curinga, Grisolia, Mondragone, Montebello Jonico, Numana, Pietrasanta, Porto Viro, Sant’Alessio Siculo, Satriano, Stilo, Viareggio, Villafranca Tirrena.

Coastline of the Venice lagoon. Source ISPRA Coast Portal

This is made known bylatest ISPRA update on coastal erosion with data relating to 2020. Coastal erosion is favored by a multitude of cause: let’s talk about geological, biological, anthropic and meteorological factors. The climate, in particular, is generally one of the main “drivers”, but each stretch of coast can see other factors prevail.

Climate change plays an important role in the erosion process due torising sea levels globally and internationallyintensification of extreme phenomena. Sea storms, caused by the arrival of thunderstorms or storms, which are already much more frequent today than a few decades ago, can in fact literally eat away at the coast. The fact that the sea is therefore already higher than in the past therefore favors coastal flooding and further coastal erosion.