Mate Rimac may only be 35 years old, but he has turned the car world upside down with his supercar company Rimac. Because not only is he now the owner of Bugatti, his first creation Nevera continues to make world news with hallucinatory figures and record attempts.

Still room on the mantelpiece?

With its 2,000 hp thanks to one electric motor at each wheel, you would think that the Rimac Nevera already has enough figures to be in the spotlight. However, the Croatian company is aiming to smash every world record in the car world. And in the meantime she is succeeding very well. The Revera smashed a lot of records in one day (see photo below) and is now the fastest EV on the Nürburgring and at Goodwood.

However, during the development of the car, the engineers discovered another advantage of the electric EV that could set a record. Because thanks to the set-up of four electric motors, the Nevera goes backwards almost as quickly as it goes forward. Almost…

Balls of…

Because if you drag all the power out of the Nevera, you will be heading in the right direction at 412 km/h. If you try the same in the R position of the transmission, you can still reach a mind-blowing 275.5 km/h. Although we certainly don’t recommend doing that on the German Autobahn, we do see the humor in it. Goran Drndak, test rider from Rimac, put it to the test on a closed terrain and managed to set a new world record on the flank of the Nevera.