Denpasar Voice- The statement by the general chairman of PSSI, Erick Thohir, has recently been in the spotlight among football fans.

The reason is that the naturalization program for hereditary players has made the Indonesian National Team ogled by foreign media because they are considered to be addicted.

Apart from that, Erick also said that currently PSSI is working on the naturalization process for players who play as midfielders and strikers.

However, he could not provide further information regarding the name of the player in question.

As is known, so far the PSSI naturalized descent players have mostly been in the back positions.

Meanwhile, in an upload from the @inzenfootball account, it was said that Thom Haye deserves to be looked at by PSSI.

“Incidentally, Mr. Erick Thohir mentioned the topic of being targeted by diaspora players in the positions of midfielder and striker. These two positions are not considered Grade A. However, there is one midfielder who deserves to be looked at which is close to Grade A (or even including Grade A), namely Thom Haye,” wrote the account.

Thom Haye is a 28 year old player who is a member of the Dutch highest caste Eredivisie club, SC Heerenven.

He is also a midfielder who is quite rare for Indonesia. Haye also had the role of regista.

Quoting transfermarkt, this 28 year old man has a contract until 30 June 2024 with the SC Heerenveen club.

The market price updated on June 23 2023 is around 43.45 billion. Haye’s current position is defensive midfielder. (Rizal/*)