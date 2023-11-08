Suara.com – PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir said preparations for the opening of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya on November 10 were going well and there were no problems.

“FIFA is happy with the preparations. I think GBT is the opening arena, which you will see on November 10, maybe it will be a surprise,” said Erick at the PSSI press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir with Belgian football legend Radja Nainggolan when met in Jakarta, Wednesday (8/11/2023). (Suara.com/Adie Prasetyo Nugraha).

The opening of the 2023 U-17 World Cup will be held before Indonesia’s kick-off against Ecuador which will be played at 19.00 WIB.

Two top Indonesian artists, Wika Salim and Aurelie Moeremans, will be the main entertainers at the opening ceremony of the world championship which coincides with Heroes’ Day.

At the opening of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Wika will perform the song Bersama Garuda (We Are Together). Meanwhile, Aurelie will sing a medley of songs No Comment-Rungkad.

“Yesterday I received a report that the stage for the opening had started to be set up and this will be something interesting in the future,” explained Erick.

On the same occasion, Erick also said that the excitement of opening the 2023 U-17 World Cup would not only be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium but also at three other stadiums that were the match locations, namely at the Jakarta International Stadium (North Jakarta), Si Jalak Stadium Harupat (Bandung), and Manahan Stadium (Solo).

Supporting events were also held at the three stadiums to enliven the first match.

“All stadiums have supporting events (opening ceremonies). There are exhibitions from FIFA sponsors, there are food too, there are also music festivals, there’s everything. We hold events there because we have a time gap of almost two hours to fill with events. “I think everything is ongoing, but we’ll see,” explained the 53 year old man.