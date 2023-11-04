PSSI chairman Erick Thohir gave a surprise by confirming that Justin Hubner’s naturalization process would continue. Just two more steps, the player of Dutch descent can defend the Indonesian national team.

News regarding the continuation of the naturalization process was uploaded via the Instagram account @erickthohir. In the upload, he explained that he was ready to continue the naturalization process which had been hampered previously.

“After further discussions, the naturalization process for one of the Dutch-born players who has Indonesian blood, Justin Quincy Hubner, has entered the final stage,” wrote Erick on his personal Instagram, @erickthohir.

Now, Justin Hubner only needs to go through two steps to become an Indonesian citizen (WNI).

“Next, we just have to wait for the President’s decision and the taking of the oath of citizenship for the Republic of Indonesia,” he continued.

Erick hopes that all processes can run smoothly. Of course, it is hoped that the central defender will be ready to immediately defend the Indonesian National Team in the nearest events, such as the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian Zone and the 2023 Asian Cup.

“Hopefully all stages will run smoothly to advance Indonesian football,” he said.

Previously, Justin Hubner’s naturalization process was stopped. This happened when news of Indonesia’s status as host of the U-20 World Cup was revoked at the end of March.

Although it was not explained in detail, PSSI claims that it cannot fulfill Justin Hubner’s request so that the naturalization process can continue.