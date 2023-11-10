Suara.com – BUMN Minister Erick Thohir admitted that many commissioners at BUMN had resigned. This was after many were included in the winning team of one of the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Unfortunately, the General Chair of PSSI did not specify which BUMN commissioners submitted their resignations.

For your information, previously Muhammad Arief Rosyid Hasan submitted his resignation as commissioner of PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BSI. He resigned because he joined the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN).

Likewise, Budiman Sudjatmiko resigned from the position of independent commissioner at PT Perkebunan Nusantara V, because he was part of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN.

“Many commissioners are resigning now, I’m still providing data,” said Erick, quoted on Friday (10/11/2023).

The former Inter Milan club boss continued that it is appropriate for parties in BUMN to resign, if they enter into friendly politics. This was also confirmed in the Circular that Erick wrote.

“As there has been a circular from Mr. Sesmen that commissioners and directors who want to take part in the campaign are not permitted, this is the rule. There are laws,” he explained.

In this case, Erick has no problem with the BUMN commissioner resigning. In fact, he appreciated it and immediately looked for a replacement

“Because of that, I respect the decision of Brother Arif Rosyid, who from the start of BSI, I was tasked with encouraging the movement of young people to be closer to sharia economics at that time. Coincidentally, he was also a former HMI,” he said.

“Well, he made his choice, so I have to respect it. Yes, that’s why we will look for a change in commissioner again. It’s not just Arif Rosyid’s brother,” added Erick.