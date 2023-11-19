loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect Israel’s nuclear weapons. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to check Israeli nuclear weapons, the ownership of which has been confirmed by Zionist officials. According to him, it is time to determine whether the Jewish state really has nuclear weapons or not.

Speaking to journalists on his flight home from Germany, the Turkish leader noted that Israel is among the few countries that are not parties to the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“Moving forward on this is critical in terms of balancing strategic interests in the region. “We will continue to put pressure (on Israel),” Erdogan said.

“Israel’s nuclear weapons must be checked beyond doubt before it is too late. We will follow up. “I also call on the international community not to let this happen,” he said, as quoted by RT, Sunday (19/11/2023).

Although experts widely believe that Israel has a secret nuclear weapons program, the country has neither confirmed nor explicitly denied its existence.

Cultural Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu sparked outrage across the Muslim world this month when he floated the idea of ​​dropping a “nuclear bomb” on the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netahyau suspended the minister from a cabinet meeting following his inflammatory comments.

Erdogan strongly criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, labeling it a “terrorist state” and accusing the Israel Defense Forces of committing war crimes against Palestinians.

Netanyahu responded by accusing the Turkish president of supporting “Hamas terrorists”.

The current round of violence between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, starting when Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostage.

Israel responded with air strikes and a land invasion of Gaza. More than 12,000 Gazans died as a result of the bombing, according to local officials.

