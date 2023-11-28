loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for Israel to be taken to an international court for its actions in Gaza amid continued escalation between West Jerusalem and Hamas.

“The Israeli military continues to violate international law in front of the international community,” he told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a telephone call on Tuesday (28/11/2023).

The two officials spoke ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza scheduled for Wednesday.

“The talks focused on solutions to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave and ways to achieve lasting peace in the region,” the Turkish presidential office said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Erdogan also stated, “Israel continues to blatantly trample international law, the laws of war and humanitarian law.”

“Turkish leaders demand that West Jerusalem be held accountable before international law for the crimes committed,” he stressed.

Israel has been waging a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza since October 7, when fighters launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostage.

The Israeli apartheid regime carried out massive bombing of the enclave followed by ground operations.

The Israeli colonial regime’s actions have led to the deaths of more than 16,000 Palestinians, including thousands of women and children, according to local officials.