The leaders of the OIC and Arab League countries gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel was acting like a spoiled child of the West in responding to Hamas attacks. Photo/Anadolu

RIYADH – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government Israel has acted like a “spoiled Western child” in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

He then touched on the Jewish state’s possession of nuclear weapons which the Israeli minister had acknowledged.

Speaking at an emergency joint Arab-Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Saturday (11/11/2023), Erdogan criticized the West for not taking action amid what he called the ongoing massacre in Gaza, Palestine.

For your information, Hamas launched an attack on October 7 on southern Israel. Around 1,200 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel responded by declaring war. The Zionist military then bombarded Gaza almost without stopping until now. More than 11,000 people died, 40 percent of whom were children.

According to Erdogan, Western countries are applying double standards and highlighting what he sees as contrasts in their responses to other global conflicts.

“The Israeli government is acting like a spoiled child from the West, and they must provide compensation for the damage it has caused,” he said, as quoted by Anadolu, Sunday (12/11/2023).

“It is unfortunate that Western countries, which have always spoken out about human rights and freedom, remain silent regarding the massacres in Palestine,” Erdogan continued.

“We are faced with barbarism unprecedented in history, where hospitals, schools and refugee camps are being bombed and civilians are being massacred.”

The emergency summit in Riyadh was jointly hosted by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as representatives of the Arab and Islamic world gathered to discuss the Israel-Hamas war.