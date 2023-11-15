loading…

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a rally to defend Palestine in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Wednesday (11/15/2023) that Israel is a “terror state” that is committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan also asked Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether Israel has a nuclear bomb or not.

Meanwhile, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan will on Wednesday host a summit in Istanbul with the wives of leaders in support of the Palestinian people, Anadolu Agency reported.

Emine Erdogan has repeatedly emphasized the need to reduce the loss of innocent civilian lives in Gaza and bring peace to the region.

He will host a summit with the participation of first ladies and leaders of countries.

The heads of state will deliver a message from Istanbul to the world under the auspices of the Turkish capital at a meeting that will be held at the Dolmabahce Office.

Spouses and special representatives of leaders from many countries, including Qatar, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, are expected to join the summit.

After Emine’s opening speech, it is expected that each participating first lady will also deliver a speech.

The meeting will demonstrate strong solidarity to end the suffering of civilians in Gaza and find a solution to the crisis.