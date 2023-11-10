loading…

Israeli soldiers in an armored vehicle during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the Hamas movement is not interested in taking civilians hostage, and a joint process to free Israelis and Palestinians is needed.

“Regarding the hostage issue, Hamas is not interested in taking civilians hostage. On the contrary, there must be the release of Palestinians detained by Israel. “If we, as Turks, intervene, then Israel must immediately release Palestinians, and conversely, Israelis detained by Hamas must be immediately released,” Erdogan told reporters on his way home from Tashkent on Friday (10/11/2023) .

Erdogan explained that Hamas did not have the “determination” not to release the hostages, and the movement said it was ready to free them.

“Of course there are (also) soldiers there (in Hamas captivity). Among these soldiers there were also high ranks. But Israel’s lack of principle, which holds … children hostage, is also apparent. “If positive steps are taken, we will take any risks and try to contribute to solving this problem,” said Erdogan.

Turkey has proposed to the United States (US) to increase the number of humanitarian aid trucks to the Gaza Strip to 500 units per day during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Blinken visited Turkey and held talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“Recently US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Turkey and had discussions with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. During these negotiations, of course the Minister of Foreign Affairs made several proposals.

For example, until recently, 20-30 trucks passed through Turkey (to Gaza) every day. Of course this is not humanitarian aid. It is proposed to increase this number to at least 500 trucks. “I was told by Hakan Fidan… that he (Blinken) also reacted positively to this,” Erdogan told the media.

Turkey aims to open a corridor for the transfer of injured people out of the Gaza Strip and received positive signals on this issue, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Our desire here is not just a corridor for humanitarian aid to pass through. We also want to increase pressure on Israel to ensure the displacement of injured and oppressed Palestinians. Our goal is to ensure the passage of all these people from Gaza to areas where we can provide medical assistance… We have completed preparations for this, some positive signals are starting to emerge… If we can really get them to hospital, we will fulfill our humanitarian and Islamic duties,” Erdogan told reporters.

“Turkey has received several positive signals regarding its diplomatic efforts for the Gaza Strip,” Erdogan said.

“There is no such thing as despair. Of course we have hope (for a ceasefire in Gaza). “We held this event because we have hope… It seems that we got a positive signal in our diplomatic offensive,” Erdogan said.

(she)