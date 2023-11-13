loading…

Turki Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the President. Photo/anatolia

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the Gaza Strip, which is blockaded by Israel, is Palestinian land.

According to Erdogan, the United States must accept this and pressure Israel to stop its aggression against the enclave.

Speaking to reporters aboard his presidential plane while returning from a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, the Turkish president stressed, “We don’t agree with Biden if he approaches (Israeli bombing) by seeing Gaza as settler-occupied land or Israel, rather than the land of the Palestinian people.”

“We have seen once again how the UN and other international organizations become dysfunctional and blind when those who die are Muslims,” ​​Erdogan stressed.

He stressed, “The need to modernize the structures that emerged after World War II, and the system of permanent membership and veto rights in the UN must be changed.”

“The future of the world and people’s lives cannot be handed over to five countries that have veto rights,” he stressed, referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely the United States (US), Russia, China, Britain and France.

He also criticized demands to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Erdogan emphasized, “The movement is not a terrorist organization, but rather people who are fighting to protect their land and fight for their homeland.”

The Turkish president called on the international community to take concrete steps to stop the massacre in the Gaza Strip and criticized the UN Security Council for once again being “powerless”.

To date, Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians but has not received any sanctions from the international community.

Israeli troops also completely blockaded the Gaza Strip so that the refugees did not receive clean water, food and fuel.

The Israeli army also continues to surround a number of hospitals with thousands of patients and refugees inside.

Israel enjoys legal immunity for its war crimes because it has the full support of the United States and Western countries.

(she)