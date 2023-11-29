loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the butcher of Gaza for the massacre of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday (29/11/2023) nicknamed the Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as the “butcher of Gaza” and accused him of spreading anti-Semitism throughout the world.

This insulting nickname was conveyed after the Turkish leader previously branded Israel a terrorist state because it carried out massacres of children in Gaza, Palestine.

Erdogan has repeatedly criticized Israel for the scale of death and destruction caused by Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas attack.

He has refused to label Hamas a terrorist group as Israel, the United States (US) and other Western countries have done. Erdogan actually called Hamas a “liberation group”.

“Netanyahu has written his name in history as the butcher of Gaza,” Erdogan said in a speech to members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Turkish Parliament.

“Netanyahu is endangering the security of all Jews in the world by supporting anti-Semitism through the murders he committed in Gaza,” Erdogan continued, as quoted by AFP.

Erdogan’s sharp rhetoric could threaten Türkiye’s burgeoning ties with Israel.

Both sides last year reappointed each other’s ambassadors after a decade-long rift in relations between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed developing closer trade ties and working on new energy projects that could help build long-term trust.

However, the Gaza war prompted Israel to recall all diplomatic staff from Turkey and other regional countries as a security precaution.