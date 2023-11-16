loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a terrorist state because it carried out genocide in Gaza, Palestine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was angry at Erdogan’s comments. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel is a terrorist state because it committed genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. He also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a figure who had “finished” or lost hope.

In his remarks at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group in Ankara, Erdogan also challenged Netanyahu to reveal whether Israel has nuclear weapons, before adding that such arsenals would not help the Jewish state.

Erdogan launched several personal attacks on the Israeli leader, claiming that Netanyahu would definitely lose his post regardless of how the hostilities in Gaza turned out.

“We saw Netanyahu flanked by ministers during his press conference. He thought these ministers would save him. Netanyahu is done,” Erdogan said.

In his speech, Erdogan emphasized his assessment of the conflict in Gaza as a genocide committed by Israel. “Those who remain silent about Israel’s operations in the Palestinian enclave and accusations of crimes against humanity are as complicit in these crimes as the perpetrators,” he said.

“Israel adheres to a strategy of total destruction of cities and their inhabitants. They brutally launch state terror, deliberately bombing fleeing civilians. I say openly, with a clear heart, that Israel is a terrorist state,” he explained.

“Türki will try to take this case to the International Court of Justice,” Erdogan said, repeating Ankara’s threat to file a lawsuit with the body.

Although the country cannot do so directly, given that it never ratified the Rome Statute that created the court, government agencies and NGOs can notify the ICC Prosecutor’s Office of alleged war crimes and request an investigation.

Erdogan’s comments angered Netanyahu. He turned around saying that Turkey is the real sponsor of terrorism and has no right to lecture anyone.

“He calls Israel a terrorist state, but in fact supports the terrorist state Hamas,” said Netanyahu, as quoted by RT, Thursday (16/11/2023).

“He himself bombed Turkish villages within his borders—we will not accept a lecture from him,” Netanyahu fumed.

Netanyahu’s reply was a reference to Ankara’s war against Kurdish separatists both within Turkey and abroad for years. Last month, it launched a series of air strikes against Kurds in Syria and Iraq.

(but)