Erbe Software will publish six Mortadelo and Filemón video games on Steam, classic graphic adventures from Alcachofa Soft, as well as an unreleased game.

Mortadelo and Filemon They were also the protagonists of many graphic adventure games in the late 90s and early 2000s, the work of Alcachofa Soft. Those games were in danger of remaining in the CD ROM format forever, but thanks to Heritage Softwarewill be preserved and made available to everyone on Steam.

Erbe Software and Mortadelo y Filemón in 2023? We are talking about the new Erbe Software, a small company founded in 2018, as a subsidiary of the company Protocredit, which has dedicated itself to recover on Steam old glories of Spanish software, with a name that pays homage to the legendary company of the 80s, but without direct relationship.

Erbe already rescued some of Mortadelo’s most famous adventures in 2019, and today he announced the relaunching of six Mortadelo and Filemón de Alcachofa games throughout December and January 2024, all of them on Steam:

The Mortadelo and Filemón games that will return to Steam thanks to Erbe Software

The price of the games will be around between 4.99 euros and 9.99 euroswith discounts if you buy them in packs (some games are related to each other).

There will also be an “extra bonus”: on February 1, an unpublished graphic adventure by Alcachofa Soft called Soft, Paco El Hare vs. The Sidereal Martians.

It is a game from 1994 (and they warn that it is a child of its time) and was proposed to Dinamic Multimedia for development, although it ended up being discarded and used as the basis for Drascula: The Vampire Strikes Back.

Thanks to Erbe Software, these games will be preserved for posterity on Steam. These graphic adventures of Mortadelo and Filemon They never stood out for their great technical quality, but they are good tributes to the works of Francisco Ibanezwith original stories but very inspired by the style of the Wizard of Humor, who sadly left us this summer.

