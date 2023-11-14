Mercadona’s cologne section is one of the best valued by consumers. The Valencian supermarket chain takes great care of the quality of its colognes, and on the shelves of its establishments we can find perfumes with a very pleasant smell and with a very reasonable price.

In the Mercadona colony equivalency catalog we can find a wide assortment for all tastes.

There are perfumes for men and women, fresher or more concentrated, as well as children’s and youth colognes. Therefore, you have the possibility of getting fragrances for the whole family at a good price.

Another advantage that Mercadona’s assortment of cologne offers you is that you can find fragrances very similar to those of some renowned brands.

Thanks to this, if you know how to search you can get a scent very similar to that of a brand name cologne for much less money than you would pay for the original.

Obviously, the fragrances that you will find in the Juan Roig supermarket chain are not exactly the same as the brand name ones, but many of them are very successful, and for the price difference they are worth buying.

If you dare to try, we leave you in this list the equivalences of Mercadona perfumes and colognes so you can take a look the next time you go shopping.

Equivalences of Mercadona perfumes and colognes

Mercadona colognes for women

Mercadona colognes for men

Mercadona cologne equivalents for women

Choice – Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel

Mercadona

Mercadona’s Choice Eau de Parfum is a fragrance inspired by Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel. It combines notes of peach, pear and raspberry, refreshed by Sicilian bergamot, pink grapefruit and clementine. We also find nuances of peonies and violets, pink pepper, oak moss, Madagascar vanilla and white musks.

The price of Mercadona’s Elección perfume is 9 euros for a 100 milliliter bottlewhile the same amount of Coco Mademoiselle is around 110 euros.

Rose Nude – Chloé by Chloé

Mercadona

Mercadona Rose Nude Eau de Parfum is reminiscent of Chloé perfume. It is another floral fragrance, but in this case with a rose base. It combines the freshness and softness of rose petals with a soft layer of velvety wood.

The 75 ml bottle of Rose Nude costs 8 euros in Mercadona, while Chloé’s vaporizer costs around 110 euros.

Zinnia – Rochas Water

Mercadona

Rochas water It is very popular, and there is a Mercadona neighborhood that is its equivalent. Is called Zinnia and it is a fragrance that combines citrus aromas with a fusion of bergamot, basil and lemon verbena.

Zinnia costs 7 euros at Mercadonawhile the 100 milliliter bottle of Eau de Rochas costs approximately 80 euros.

Anouk’s Love – Pure Poison by Dior

Mercadona

Perfume Mercadona’s Amour d’Anouk is an imitation of Dior’s Pure Poison, with the advantage that it is much more economical. It combines the aroma of mandarin and orange with bergamot, with notes of jasmine, orange blossom and gardenia. We also find nuances of cedar wood and sandalwood with white musks.

The price of Amour d’Anouk is 8 euros, while the 100 milliliter bottle of Pure Poison by Dior costs about 130 euros.

Like You Fantasy – Nina by Nina Ricci

Mercadona

Like Your Fantasy It is the following equivalence of the Mercadona colonies that we are going to talk to you about. In this case it is an imitation of the perfume Nina by Nina Riccia fragrance that mixes citrus and floral aromas with caramelized apple and vanilla.

The 100 milliliter bottle of Like Your Fantasy is worth 7 euroswhile the bottle of Nina by Nina Ricci costs about 80 euros.

Like Your Love – Love Love by Cacharel

Mercadona

The next entry on our list of Mercadona perfume equivalences is Como Tú Amor, a fragrance inspired by Amor Amor by Cacharel. Combines aroma of grapefruit and red fruits to obtain a fresh and youthful cologne.

A 100 milliliter bottle of Como Tú Amor costs 7 euros in Mercadona. On the other hand, Cacharel’s Amor Amor is worth around 90 euros.

Turn on for Her – CH by Carolina Herrera

Mercadona

In the supermarkets of the Valencian chain you will also find Enciende for Her, a perfume with a fragrance similar to CH by Carolina Herrera. However, it is much cheaper: the 100 milliliter bottle of Enciende for Her It costs 7 euros, while the same amount of branded cologne has a price of just over 100 euros.

Very Woman – Classic by Jean Paul Gaultier

Mercadona

Very Woman It is another of Mercadona’s cheap imitation colognes for sale in establishments and the online store, which in this case se parece mucho a Classic by Jean Paul Gaultier. Combines the fragrance of star anise flower with orange blossom, pear and rose. It also has nuances of ginger, tuberose, vanilla, cinnamon and plum.

The 100 milliliter bottle of Very Woman It costs 9 euros, while the price of Classique rises to 100 euros.

Private Choice – La vie est belle by Lancome

Private Choice It is a fragrance inspired by the original of Lancome, with a fruity and sweet floral aroma. It combines notes of black currant, pear, iris, jasmine, orange blossom, praline, vanilla, patchouli and tonka bean, creating a feeling of joy and optimism.

It lasts about 6 hours and adapts to any time of the day. It is a fragrance for women who want to celebrate the beauty of life.

Apple monodrops – Be delicious by DKNY

apple drops It is a fragrance that evokes the freshness and joy of summer. Its apple aroma is intense and persistent, and harmonizes with the delicate floral notes.

It is a versatile and youthful fragrance, suitable for women of any age and style.

Floral chapter – Flower by Kenzo

Floral Chapter It is an ideal perfume to use daily, with a fresh and delicate touch. Its combination of fruity and floral notes creates a pleasant fragrance that adapts to any occasion.

It is a perfume from the floral-fruity olfactory family, very similar to the famous Flower by Kenzobut at a cheaper price.

Like you. Cunning – Anals of Cacharel

Cunning is the name of a fragrance that will make you feel like you. Its intensity and sensuality will accompany you on your most special nights.

Its combination of floral and cocoa notes will envelop you in an irresistible aroma. It is a good option for women looking for an oriental floral fragrance at an affordable price.

Oud Noir – Private rosé oud from Armani

With a touch of mystery and elegance, Black Oud It is a fragrance that will make you feel unique. Its aroma combines notes of wood, spices and leather, creating a feeling of warmth and sophistication.

It is a unisex fragrance that adapts to any occasion, but especially to the most special nights.

Hydrangea H – Narcissus Rodriguez of Narcissus Rodriguez

Hortensia H It is a fragrance that will make you feel fresh and elegant on any occasion. Its delicate floral aroma with citrus touches will envelop you in a feeling of harmony and well-being.

The fragrance is fresh, long-lasting and has a pleasant aroma.

Flower Light – Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker

Flower Light It is a fragrance that will make you feel fresh and happy all day. Its delicate combination of floral and fruity notes creates a harmonious and versatile aroma that adapts perfectly to any style.

It is a fragrance designed for women who enjoy life and nature. It is a fragrance from the fruity-floral olfactory family.

Mercadona cologne equivalents for men

As Your Strength – Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier

Mercadona

Como Tú Fuerza is a Mercadona cologne inspired by Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier. It is a perfume with aromas of wood and spices, with nuances of orange blossom, cedar and sandalwood.

The 100 milliliter bottle of Como Tú Fuerza It has a price of 7 euros. On the other hand, Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier costs about 90 euros for a 125 milliliter vaporizer.

Como Tú Viento – Acqua di Gio de Armani

Mercadona

The next imitation Mercadona cologne on our list is Como Tú Vento, inspired by Gio de Giorgio Armani’s water. . . . It combines marine and citrus aromas with hedgehog, bergamot, roofed cedar, patchouli and musk.

Like Your Wind costs 7 euros in Mercadona, while the 100 milliliter bottle of Acqua Di Dio costs about 55 euros.

9.60 Sport Water – Ck One de Calvin Klein

Mercadona

We continue with our selection of equivalences of Mercadona perfumes and colognes with 9.60 Sport Water, a masculine fragrance that imitates Ck One by Calvin Klein. It is a fresh cologne to use on a daily basis.

9.60 Sport Water has a very affordable price: only 3.90 euros the 200 ml bottle. Calvin Klein’s Ck One, on the other hand, goes up to 90 euros.

Gesture – Boss by Hugo Boss

Mercadona

We close this list of equivalences of Mercadona perfumes and colognes with Gesture, an imitation of Boss by Hugo Boss. It is a classic fragrance that mixes fruity aromas with cedar, clove, cinnamon and sandalwood.

The price of Gesto cologne is very cheap, only 5.50 euros the 100 milliliters. The same amount of Boss from Hugo Boss goes up to 45 euros.

Like you. Adventure – Fahrenheit by Dior

Like you. Adventure, is an original fragrance that tries to replicate this Mercadona cologne, it has a daring and complex composition. It combines lavender, cedar and mandarin in the top notes, with nutmeg and honeysuckle in the heart notes, which give it personality.

The final touch is provided by leather and musk in the base notes.

Light Up – Black XS by Paco Rabanne

A perfume for the night, Turn on It envelops you in an atmosphere of mystery and seduction. Its mix of woody and spicy notes creates a unique and captivating aroma that adapts to any occasion.

Enciende is a fragrance for men who want to leave their mark.

Fly – Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana

Flying It is a fresh and revitalizing perfume, ideal for summer days. Its aroma combines fruits and herbs, creating a feeling of harmony and well-being.

It is a versatile fragrance that adapts to any personality. Its distinctive note is the marine touch, which provides salinity and freshness, evoking the sea and the breeze.

Among its ingredients are mandarin and grapefruit, which give it a citrus and vibrant touch.

Like you. Triumph – Armani Code by Armani

Like you. Triumph It is a fragrance for the night, with an intense and sensual aroma of wood and spices. For men of all ages looking for a touch of sophistication.

Its oriental freshness is due to the citrus notes of lemon and anise, while its exoticism comes from tobacco and tonka seed, which give it a virile character.