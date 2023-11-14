Equita, Italy’s leading independent investment bank, celebrates its 50th anniversary with an event in Rome dedicated to entrepreneurs, managers and institutions. The evening – which was attended by more than 200 participants – was an opportunity to consolidate Equita’s positioning in the capital and explore some current issues, including the energy transition, digital transformation and the importance of extraordinary finance, themes these once again proved to be central to the growth of the country. The event saw the institutional participation of the Hon. Maurizio Leo, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, and a round table moderated by Stefano Donnarumma, Senior Advisor Equita, attended by Silvia Rovere, President of Poste Italiane, Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM, and Giuseppe Gola, CEO of Open Fibre.

Andrea Vismara, Chief Executive Officer of Equita, commented: “Half a century of history is an important milestone for an investment bank like ours, which positions itself as the leading independent expert in Italy on the financial markets and capital markets. Being here in Rome to celebrate it together with many entrepreneurs and institutions is the right way to end this year with dignity.” Carlo Andrea Volpe, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EQUITA, added: “With today’s event we consolidate our role as a credible partner in Rome, alongside entrepreneurs, companies and institutions. We have many growth opportunities to seize, on all fronts, and many come from the Capital”.