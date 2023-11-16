Epic Games Store announces its next free game for PC, the same week they will launch Black Friday deals; Today’s two games now available. Deliver Us Mars will be next week’s free game.

Epic Gamesthe creators of Fortnite and Unreal Engine, have announced the next free game that they will give out next week on the Epic Games Store, which is a science fiction adventure released this year: Deliver Us Mars.

Deliver Us Mars It will be the game they give away next week, but right now, between today 16th and Thursday 23rd Novemberfree games are Earthlock y Surviving the Aftermath.

Earthlock is an RPG inspired by the 3D role-playing games of the late 90s, set in the world of Umbra, a planet that stopped rotating thousands of years ago.

Your task is to bring together a band of heroes from very different backgrounds who must find a lost artifact in the ruins of the ancient civilization. It is a tribute to the games of the 90s, with tributes to all the clichés, but a very agile combat system.

The other free game is Surviving the Aftermath, a strategy, simulation and city-building game, or rather, human colonies in a post-apocalyptic future, in which all kinds of disasters strike non-stop.

Both games are now available for free until November 23 on the Epic Games Store. Just log in to the store and claim them, you’ll keep them forever.

Deliver Us Mars, next week’s free game

Next week (from November 23 to 30) Epic Games Store you will have already started your offers Black Friday (some of which have already been leaked, and will begin on November 21).

The game they will give away those days, surprisingly, is only a few months old. This is Deliver Us Mars, launched in February 2023.

It is a science fiction adventure, a sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, in which you play an astronaut on the planet Mars, searching for artifacts that are key to the survival of humanity.

In our analysis of Deliver Us Mars we tell you that it is a narrative adventure, with a varied development with many mechanics and a story that captivates you, even though technically it is just right.

How to download free games on the Epic Games Store

Downloading these free games for PC is very simple. You simply have to enter the Epic Games Store.

Then log in and scroll down, on the main page, to the free games section. There you can see the game they are giving away for free that week. Click on them and click Obtain.

It will be as if you bought them, but for zero euros: then you can download them whenever you want, you keep them forever. But you must do it before 17:00 CET every Thursday, which is when the prices change. free games from Epic Store on sale.

