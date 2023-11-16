The platform also anticipates a gift for next week.

Epic Games Store is giving away two games this week

Last week, Epic Games Store He anticipated that he would give again two free games per week, something that does not usually happen after a few weeks offering a single free game. Now, the platform has renewed its most beloved section to offer two gifts from today, Thursday, November 16 until next day the 23rd at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Thus, any user with a registered account on the platform can add a new title for life to their catalog by simply accessing their file and redeeming the gift.

The first game you can download for free this week is EARTHLOCK, an adventure with RPG and strategy touches whose cartoon art style can be deceiving. “This game is quite a challenge, ideal for lovers of Japanese role-playing games… although it may not be what casual players are looking for,” they anticipate from the game sheet itself.

Download EARTHLOCK for FREE on the Epic Games Store

The second of the free games is Surviving the Aftermath, a title that invites you to build cities in a post-apocalyptic future in which to survive and prosper. Resources are scarce, but opportunity knocks at the door of the player, who must create the best disaster-proof colony, protect its colonists and restore civilization to a devastated world.

Descarga Surviving the Aftermath GRATIS en Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store will once again offer a single free game

However, for now only one free game is anticipated on the Epic Games Store next week, in the case of Deliver Us Mars, an evocative science fiction adventure in which the player embarks on a mission full of suspense and danger to recover the ARCA colonial ships that Outward stole. This is not the only possible bad news for the platform, since a few days ago the loss of an exclusivity was anticipated.

