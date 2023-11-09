The platform announces two new free games for next week.

Epic Games Store gives away Golden Light during a week

Although Epic Games Store be known for giving two free games per weekThe truth is that this is not always the case. Without going any further, after a few days offering only one free game, the platform has renewed its most beloved section to offer a new gift from today, Thursday, November 9 until next day the 16th at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Thus, any user with a registered account on the platform can add a new title for life to their catalog by simply accessing their file and redeeming the gift.

The game that can be downloaded for free this week is Golden Lighta retro stealth action game where the player must eat weapons, scare and question their own judgment in a carnal first-person shooter experience that combines survival horror in dungeon crawling and prop hunting.

Epic Games Store will once again offer two free games

Next week, Epic Games Store will give away two new games. The first of them will be EARTHLOCK, an adventure with RPG and strategy touches whose cartoon art style can be deceiving. “This game is quite a challenge, ideal for lovers of Japanese role-playing games… although it may not be what casual players are looking for,” they anticipate from the game sheet itself.

The second of the free games will be Surviving the Aftermath, a title that invites you to build cities in a post-apocalyptic future in which to survive and prosper. Resources are scarce, but opportunity knocks at the door of the player, who must create the best disaster-proof colony, protect its colonists and restore civilization to a devastated world.

With this announcement, it is confirmed that the Epic Games Store will resume the mechanics of giving away two games per week again, setting us until next Thursday to find out about future gifts. Meanwhile, the platform is accused of generating addiction to video games.

