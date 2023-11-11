The Epic Games platform loses one of its exclusive games released this summer.

An exclusive Epic Games Store game becomes available on Steam

The war of exclusivity It is delivered in all types of services. In the video game sector, beyond the eternal fight between Sony and Microsoft, while Nintendo tends to go more independently, there are also conflicts between subscriptions to online services, as well as in the digital game sales platforms.

Although for a long time Steam was the queen of the digital sale of PC games, Valve faced competition over time, being Epic Games Store one of the best known for giving away games on a weekly basis. Beyond this incentive, both stores try to have exclusive games for salesome of the titles being temporarily exclusive.

Without going further, Steam has just announced that it will sell The Expanse: A Telltale Series “soon”. The first game from Telltale Games after its resurrection was launched on August 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Epic Games Store, although this exclusivity will likely end in the coming weeks .

Everything you need to know about The Expanse

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available on the Epic Games Store for €22.39 in its standard edition and for €26.99 in its deluxe edition with an additional episode. The title is based on an Amazon Prime Video series made up of six seasons, although the game’s story becomes a prequel starring Walk Drummer, which is once again played by actress Cara Gee, whom we were able to interview a few months ago. The player’s mission will be to search for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt with a team of scavengers in a story that focuses more on gameplay, rescuing decision-making.

