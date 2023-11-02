This week, the Epic Games Store is giving away Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, an irreverent game about a tax-evading turnip who overthrows a corrupt government.

This game between today, November 2nd and next November 9th, from Thursday to Thursday. Once you claim it, you keep it in your library forever. Just sign in to the Epic Games Store.

Strangely, one of the games that they announced last week that they would give away for free today, FIST Forged in Shadow, has not made an appearance, and the only free game is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Next week the free game will be Golden Lightfrom November 9 to 16.

You can now get free Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasiona hilarious adventure, puzzle and action game in which a friendly turnip is evicted after committing tax fraud.

Turnip Boy embarks on an epic adventure to pay off his enormous debt to Mayor Onion, and to do so he will solve “plantastic” puzzles and meet eccentric vegetables, who will help him overthrow the corrupt vegetable government.

Next week the free game will be Golden Light, another very “peculiar” game, a procedural horror game full of black humor, in first person with action and stealth and with elements of dungeon games.

There are many weapons that you can use… or eat: bat head, mutant fetus, fish head, fat lips, meat apple…

How to download free games on the Epic Games Store

Downloading these free games for PC is very simple. You simply have to enter the Epic Games Store.

Then log in and scroll down, on the main page, to the free games section. There you can see the game they are giving away for free that week. Click on them and click Obtain.

It will be as if you bought them, but for zero euros: then you can download them whenever you want, you keep them forever. But you must do it before 17:00 CET every Thursday, which is when the prices change. free games from Epic Store on sale.