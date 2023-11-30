The platform also anticipates its next two free games.

Epic Games Store is already giving away two new games for free

Join the conversation

To the delight of the players, Epic Games Store has returned to the routine of giving two free games on a weekly basis, something that is not always true in weeks in which there is only one free game. Luckily, the platform has renewed its most beloved section to offer two new gifts from today, Thursday, November 30 until next December 7 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Thus, any user with a registered account on the platform can add a new title for life to their catalog by simply accessing their file and redeeming the gift.

The first game you can download for free is Jitsu Squad, a 4-player cooperative beat ’em up with frenetic cartoonish action and chaotic battles that rescues the accessibility and classic swashbuckling mechanics of games like Streets of Rage and Final Fight, but with the speed and intensity of fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom II, Dragonball FighterZ and Super Smash Bros.

Download Jitsu Squad for FREE on the Epic Games Store

On the other hand, it can also be downloaded for free Mighty Fight Federation, a fighting game in which you can throw opponents against walls or into the air and then pounce on them with a barrage of dizzying blows. There are 14 characters with unique play styles through combat in 1v1 matches, forming a team with other fighters or in free-for-all modes.

Descarga Mighty Fight Federation GRATIS en Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store announces its next free games

Next week, two free games will once again be available on the Epic Games Store. The first of them is GigaBasha multiplayer fighting game with colossal movie-inspired kaijus, awesome heroes, devastating special attacks, and totally destructible environments.

The second free game will be Predecessora fast-paced action game powered by Paragon that combines mechanics from MOBAs and first-person shooters to put you in the middle of combat with strategic options, third-person control and immersive action.

Beyond free games, the Epic Games Store also offers interesting campaigns like the Black Friday deals, which offered discounts on recently released games like Alan Wake 2.

Join the conversation