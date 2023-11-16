A prominent leaker has previewed some of the Black Friday deals coming to the Epic Game Store in a few days. These include games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage or Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Black Friday is very close and the large distribution companies are preparing for its arrival with new batches of very juicy offers and discounts. Today we have been able to see a supposed preview of what he has prepared Epic Games Store.

Well-known leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has revealed some of the games and promotions that will be on sale for a few days in the Epic Games Store. Although there is no official confirmation, this insider always hits the nail on the head (he is the leaker of the monthly PS Plus games).

What would we have on the menu? The first thing is when the offers will be available. The report indicates that from November 21 to 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. we will be able to take the opportunity to spend some “money.”

The first promotion is an assumption coupon that will offer an additional 33% discount during this Black Friday period. This coupon will be automatically activated in the basket and will be reusable unlimitedly as long as we spend at least 14.99 euros.

On the other hand, Epic Rewards, a loyalty prize, will go to 10%. As for games, there are already some important ones that have been mentioned, along with their price with and without the coupon. Here we leave them:

Epic Game Store discounted games

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 50% discount without the coupon: 39.99 euros Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 20% discount without the coupon: 47.99 euros The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition – 75% discount: 12.49 euros The Crew Motorfest – Gold Edition – 40% discount without the coupon: 40.19 euros

It is expected that many more games will benefit from the sales of Black Friday from the Epic Games Store, but Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade can come in handy to get in tune with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

And Ubisoft’s two most recent releases such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest would also fall into the bag. Of course, we cannot take anything for granted until an official statement is made.

Do you usually buy from the Epic Games Store? The truth is that in the lawsuit against Google, Epic Games has recently confirmed that its store remains a bottomless pit that is not yet profitable. Will you take advantage of the Black Friday offers?

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

