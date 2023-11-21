The latest releases arriving on the platform gain interest thanks to the offers campaign.

Although Epic Games Store has become popular since its arrival in the digital market for giving away games on a weekly basis, the truth is that the platform also sells certain titles exclusively and carries out interesting offer campaigns that you should always keep an eye on. Without going further, Black Friday has begun to be celebrated todaywith unprecedented discounts on the market.

The Black Friday 2023 campaign on the Epic Games Store offers the Epic coupon, which grants a 33% discount on eligible transactions and a 10% increase in Epic rewards until November 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In this way, the great bargain is found when spending a minimum of €14.99, since Epic Games will give a 33% discount on the final purchase amount.

Thanks to this campaign, Alan Wake 2 can be purchased for €33.49 instead of €49.99 after its premiere on October 27. In fact, the title becomes the company’s greatest recommendation, offering Remedy’s story about stories, which has turned its literary thriller into a horror and survival game. Alan has been trapped in a limbo of his own creation for 13 years, while FBI agent Saga Anderson investigates a series of murders in the real world.

Other offers to consider on the Epic Games Store

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria: The cooperative survival game allows players to take on the role of a dwarf and delve into the ancient mines of Moria, a foreboding place where the evil beings of Middle Earth still lurk.Witchfire: A captivating and brutal first-person shooter with roguelite mechanics in which you play the only resource the Vatican has to confront evil: a sinner turned witch hunter who uses firearms and uses the Magic.PAYDAY 3Lords of the Fallen: A magnificent Souls-style game that adds new mechanics to the essential elements of the genre.Lote Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: The DLC and along with the game in its 2.0 update that have changed everything, which has made many people decide to return to Night City.

