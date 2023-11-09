Epic Games Store announces its next free games: Golden Light, a first-person horror game, is now available, and next week they will give two games: Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath.

Epic Gamescreators of Fortnite and Unreal Engine, have announced the next two free games on the Epic Games Store, while also offering this week’s game, Golden Light, a procedural horror game, for free.

Golden Light can be claimed for free between today, November 9 and next November 16, from Thursday to Thursday. Once you claim it, you keep it in your library forever and you can download it whenever you want.

Golden Lightfrom developer Mr. Pink, is a first-person shooter that combines survival and horror, with elements of stealth and procedurally generated dungeon exploration.

There are many weapons that you can use… or eat: bat head, mutant fetus, fish head, fat lips, meat apple… Its usual price is 19.99 euros.

Next week’s free Epic Games Store games

Epic has also announced the games (two) that they will be giving away next week, from November 16 to 23. They are about Earthlock y Surviving the Aftermath.

Earthlock is an RPG inspired by the 3D role-playing games of the late 90s, set in the world of Umbra, a planet that stopped rotating thousands of years ago. You will bring together a band of heroes from very different backgrounds who must find a lost artifact in the ruins of the ancient civilization.

It is a tribute to the games of the 90s, with tributes to all the clichés, but a very agile combat system.

The other free game is Surviving the Aftermath, a strategy, simulation and city-building game, or rather, human colonies in a post-apocalyptic future, in which all kinds of disasters strike non-stop.

Both games will be available for free next week, from November 16 to 23 on the Epic Games Store.

How to download free games on the Epic Games Store

Downloading these free games for PC is very simple. You simply have to enter the Epic Games Store.

Then log in and scroll down, on the main page, to the free games section. There you can see the game they are giving away for free that week. Click on them and click Obtain.

It will be as if you bought them, but for zero euros: then you can download them whenever you want, you keep them forever. But you must do it before 17:00 CET every Thursday, which is when the prices change. free games from Epic Store on sale.

