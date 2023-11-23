Luckily, next week there will be two free games on the platform again.

Epic Games Store is giving away a single free game this week

Last week, Epic Games Store gave away again two free games, something that does not usually happen after a few weeks offering a single free game. In fact, the platform has renewed its most beloved section to offer a single gift from today, Thursday, November 23 until next day the 30th at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Thus, any user with a registered account on the platform can add a new title for life to their catalog by simply accessing their file and redeeming the gift.

This week it is possible descargar gratis Surviving the Aftermath, a title that invites you to build cities in a post-apocalyptic future in which to survive and prosper. Resources are scarce, but opportunity knocks at the door of the player, who must create the best disaster-proof colony, protect its colonists and restore civilization to a devastated world.

Descarga Surviving the Aftermath GRATIS en Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store announces its next gifts

Luckily, next week there will be two free games again. The first of them is Jitsu Squad, a 4-player cooperative beat ’em up with frenetic cartoonish action and chaotic battles that rescues the accessibility and classic swashbuckling mechanics of games like Streets of Rage and Final Fight, but with the speed and intensity of fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom II, Dragonball FighterZ and Super Smash Bros.

On the other hand, it can also be downloaded for free Mighty Fight Federation, a fighting game in which you can throw opponents against walls or into the air and then pounce on them with a barrage of dizzying blows. There are 14 characters with unique play styles through combat in 1v1 matches, forming a team with other fighters or in free-for-all modes.

Beyond free games, the Epic Games Store is also celebrating Black Friday lowering the price of games like Alan Wake 2. The platform grants a 33% discount on the final amount of purchases that reach 15 euros, offering a reward on all purchases made until November 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In this way, it is the perfect time to purchase that game that you have been wanting for so long.

