Today the new season of Fortnite arrives: Chapter 4, which takes us back to the first chapter of the Battle Royale with a nostalgic update.

Today is a big day for Fortnite, as it looks back to its glorious past. The Battle Royale of Epic Games is treating fans to a series of nostalgic updates as part of Season 5 Chapter 4, starting today.

To start, we now have back the original map of Fortnite: Chapter 1, with all the iconic locations that made the title one of the biggest on the online scene.

But not only that. Fortnite Origins, or Fortnite: Originsrescues each of the seasons of the first chapter, including weapons, vehicles and skins included in the season pass.

Yesterday, we were able to see the gameplay trailer, and hours before the skins that are part of the battle pass were confirmed. If you had disconnected from Fortnite In recent years, this is the best opportunity to return.

Epic Games has confirmed new details of the ”fifth” season of Fortnite: Chapter 4, whose first step focuses on season 5 episode 1.

Fortnite returns to the past

As we say, first of all the elements, vehicles, weapons and skins from Season 5 of Fortnite: Chapter 1 are rescued.

In both Battle Royale and Zero Construction, we have back shopping carts, all-terrain carts, the assault rifle, the pump-action shotgun or even the bolonchos.

Additionally, the first season of Fortnite: Origins brings back items such as the damage trap, grappling hook, and boogie bomb. Among the locations are Chopped Floors, Cholesterol Caserío or Compromised Carts.

Every week, Epic Games will offer the contents of a new season of Fornite: Chapter 1, betting on a rotating character in order to honor the Battle Royale past.

In this way, the structure is divided as follows:

season 5 episode 1: Now available. Season 6 episode 1: November 9 Seasons 8 and 9 episode 1: Nov. 16 Seasons 9 and 10 episode 1: November 23

Epic Games has also detailed the contents of the Pass of Originsa special battle pass that It is made up of more than 50 objectswhich can be obtained throughout this month of November.

It is available for 950 V-Bucks, and up to 1000 V-Bucks can be accumulated. If you are a subscriber to the Fortnite Club, all Origins Pass rewards are included as standard. There is also an Origin Store.

Fortnite looks to the past with the new season of its Chapter 4, available today (November 3) at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles. It is the best opportunity to relive the golden age of Epic Games’ Battle Royale.