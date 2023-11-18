Fortnite has promised to make a series of corrections to the battle royale following updated age ratings and “inappropriate” content, according to some players; although these changes will occur “over the next year.”

Fortnite is played on PCPS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con Android e iOSbut Epic confirmed a series of changes to the game by cosmetics that have “inappropriate” content.

Epic Games makes it clear that it is going to correct the first problems with the Fortnite’s newly introduced age rating systemwhich has left some users frustrated.

But in a good way, since many popular battle royales cosmetics have been made unusable in certain parts of the game in order to meet rating requirements.

As we read in Eurogamer, this change from a month ago introduced individual age ratings for all own and third-party playable content in Fortnite; something he called its evolution towards a “multi-game ecosystem”.

The developer and publisher is trying to expand the reach of Fortnite, focusing more on Roblox-style user-generated experiences thanks to its Creative 2.0 tools of the game.

But with the game’s latest update, this meant that all experiences now come with age ratings. Starting with E for Everyone and going through E10+ to Adolescent.

The problem is that this creates some chaos in a PEGI 12 gamebecause since latest Fortnite update All content – including cosmetics – has its own age classification.

The logo and background map are not affected by this at all.

And yes, they also prevent you from accessing Creative mode if you are wearing inappropriate things. The aforementioned medium does not understand how a muscular animated cat is for Teenagers and Michael Myers from Halloween is suitable for the youngest.

This particular case is because Miaúsculos has a holstered weapon, but on Reddit they are reviewing the thousands of cosmetics in the game to identify apparent inconsistencies in these rules.

Many players are frustrated because Fortnite is a game designed from the ground up to encourage the purchase of expensive skins and so show off, but these become unusable in important parts.

And everything becomes stranger when you take into account other aspects such as music or loading screens that suddenly lock and other users cannot see them.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

Before the complaints about the Fortnite’s “Robloxification” If they reached more, Epic made a move: “Currently, only about 7% of Fortnite outfits can be equipped on islands classified as Teen (or their equivalent in other regions).

Next year we will make most of these suits compatible with all classifications. “The outfits will automatically adjust depending on the island you want to play on.”

But many players said it might have been better to implement the auto-adjustment feature before rushing into the age rating update, but perhaps Epic wasn’t willing to wait 12 months.

It is clear that Epic Games promises changes to Fortnite after age rating update that leaves cosmetics “inappropriate“but no one should expect them until 2024 at the earliest.