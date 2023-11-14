Epic Games, as is usual, gives us a direct window every week to claim from its Store, two free games and have them forever in our library within the platform. The gaming community is very extensive, and every video game lover is interested in knowing when we can have free games forever.

Below we will give you the name of the two titles that you can claim for free during this week on the Epic Games Store:

Surviving the Aftermath

This title will put us squarely in a postapocalyptic future in which resources are lacking and we will have to resort to many different strategies to survive. Create a colony of survivors, progress after the apocalypse and restore splendor to a completely destroyed world. We will have at our disposal more than 130 buildings different in a hostile world.

Earthlock en Epic Games

This game, on the other hand, drinks more than JRPG genre, and has a very interesting animated art style. If you want a title that immerses us in a unique adventure to prevent the world’s sinister past from repeating itself again, then this is your game. You don’t have to look any further and you can get it for free.

Both are titles that we can have for free forever if we claim them in the Epic Games Store before November 23, 2023. The free offer is effective from November 16, 2023.

