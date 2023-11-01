Epic Games reveals the skins of the Fortnite Origins battle pass, the return to the first chapter of the Battle Royale that arrives on November 3.

Within less than 48 hours, Fortnite faces a change that will delight the first Battle Royale players. Today, it is one of the most popular online multiplayer titles, but the contents of its first chapter are missed.

Five years ago, Fortnite became big with its first map, skins, vehicles and weapons, which the next November 3 They will return in full Chapter 4.

It is the decision they have made at Epic Games, to re-engage all original Fortnite players who were disenchanted with current content.

It is not a fifth season as such, but Fortnite Origins, a return to the roots as part of its fourth chapter. And many players are excited about the return of the first map… and much more.

Epic Games has already confirmed the new skins of the Fortnite Origins battle passas well as the return of a beloved vehicle that gave a lot of talk in the first chapter.

Return to the roots of Fortnite

Next Friday, November 3, Epic Games’ Battle Royale will return to its origins in style. It will be like going back to 2018, with the return of the original map, weapons, vehicles and iconic locations.

We will also have a new battle pass, whose skins have already been confirmed with a teaser image published by Epic Games.

Through its official account, Epic Games Has published a teaser image which says much more than it seems:

To begin with, the skins of the Fortnite Origins battle pass are confirmed, which hours before had been leaked on forums and social networks.

There is more to comment. For example, in the background we can see one of the locations on the original Fortnite mapbut with the current graphics provided by Unreal Engine 5.

The return of the bolonchos, aerial vehicles similar to hovercrafts that accompanied us in the first seasons of Fortnite, as part of chapter 1.

It will be like going back to 2018, when Fortnite was beginning to emerge to become the ultimate Battle Royale reference, but benefiting from all current technological advantages.

Are you looking forward to returning to the original Fortnite map? Well pay attention, because On Friday, November 3, a historic change will occur in Epic Games’ Battle Royale, both on PC and mobile, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.